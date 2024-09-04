SC imparts Bar Exams guidelines

The 2024 Bar Examinations, scheduled for 8, 11 and 15 September was described as “just right” by Supreme Court (SC) Associate Justice and Bar Exams chairperson Mario Lopez.

He also disclosed some last-minute tips and reminders for the over 12,000 applicants who will take the test this year.

This year’s Bar examinations will focus on practical skills, jurisprudential perspectives, and analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Examinees were advised to follow a “structured methodology” in answering the questions.

The answers should incorporate the “legal basis, application, and conclusion,” he said.

“Begin with a clear and concise response to the question to set the stage for your analysis. Next, support your answer with relevant legal principles, citing applicable statutes, case law, or doctrines. Finally, apply these principles to the facts of the case or scenario presented in your conclusion,” Lopez said.

He reminded them to read the Bar Bulletins, advisories, and other informative materials released pertaining to the Bar Exams.

Lopez also sought to assure the examinees and urged them to believe in themselves.

He said that at this time, examinees should believe in the power of their preparation and the strength of their resilience and perseverance.

They may be tired and anxious and feel tremendous pressure, but their hard work will be worth it, he said.