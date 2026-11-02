The countdown to the 75th Miss Universe pageant has officially begun as Puerto Rico prepares to welcome beauty queens from around the world for a series of activities leading to the much-awaited coronation night on 24 November 2026.

The international beauty competition promises a celebration of beauty, culture, diversity, and advocacy, with several events designed to showcase the personalities, talents, and causes championed by this year’s delegates.

Based on the circulated schedule, the festivities will begin on 11 November with a Welcome Parade at Bahía de Aguadilla, giving pageant fans an opportunity to witness the participating beauty queens as they officially kick off their Miss Universe journey.

On November 12, the delegates will gather for a luncheon at VIVO Beach Club, while reigning Miss Universe 2025 Fátima Bosch of Mexico will take part in a special meet-and-greet event titled The Miss Universe Experience at Plaza Las Américas.

The activities will continue on November 13 with Beauty on the Beach at the Caribe Hilton Hotel, followed by Luz de Esperanza: Pink Universe at Aloft Ponce on November 14.

Beyond the glamour and competition, this year’s celebration will also highlight meaningful initiatives and community involvement.

On November 16, the delegates are scheduled to participate in Beauty that Transcends the Universe at La Marquesa, followed by Gifts from the Universe at SER de Puerto Rico in Hato Rey on November 17.

Pageant enthusiasts will have another opportunity to interact with the contestants during the Miss Universe Delegates Meet and Greet at VIVO Beach Club on November 18.

Meanwhile, A Night to Remember: Alzheimer and Autism, scheduled for November 20 at the Caribe Hilton Hotel, will place attention on important health and social concerns, reinforcing the pageant’s emphasis on advocacy and awareness.

As the competition enters its crucial stage, attention will shift to the much-anticipated National Costume Pre-Show on November 21, where contestants are expected to celebrate their respective countries through elaborate costumes inspired by national heritage, traditions, and cultural identity.

The Miss Universe 2026 Preliminary Competition will follow on November 22, giving the delegates a major opportunity to impress ahead of the final judging.

The celebration will culminate on November 24 with the Miss Universe 2026 Final Competition, when the successor of Mexico’s Fátima Bosch will be crowned.

For the Philippines, all eyes will be on reigning Miss Universe Philippines 2026 Bea Millan-Windorski of La Union, who will carry the country’s hopes of bringing home another Miss Universe crown.

With her background in international pageantry and her commitment to environmental advocacy, Millan-Windorski is expected to draw considerable attention from Filipino supporters as she competes against representatives from across the globe.

The hosting of the 75th edition in Puerto Rico also marks a significant milestone for Miss Universe, bringing together generations of pageant enthusiasts for an anniversary celebration of one of the world’s most recognized international beauty competitions.

All dates in the circulated schedule follow Puerto Rico local time. Exact event times and Philippine viewing schedules have yet to be specified, while activities remain subject to possible changes.