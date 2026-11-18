Kim Molina is putting the wig and spandex back on. The actress will reprise her award-winning role as Zsazsa Zaturnnah in Zsazsa Zaturnnah Ze Parteeeh!, set to take the stage in April 2027.

Molina previously earned a LEAF Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the flamboyant Filipino superheroine. Her return gives theatergoers another chance to see her in the role that earned her the acting honor.