A Philippine marbled water monitor lizard (Varanus marmoratus), locally known as bayawak, was rescued from a residential property in San Jose City, Nueva Ecija, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region III reported.

In a belated report, the DENR said a resident voluntarily turned over the animal to the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Muñoz after finding it inside their home.

DENR-CENRO Muñoz head Merlito Villar said the resident brought the lizard to the Tayabo Forest Products Monitoring Station.

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DENR personnel later transferred the animal to the Regional Wildlife Rescue Center under the supervision of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) Nueva Ecija for assessment, health monitoring and proper care.

Villar urged residents to report wildlife encounters to authorities and avoid handling or keeping wild animals without proper guidance.

DENR Central Luzon Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo also emphasized the importance of community participation in wildlife conservation.

“Protecting wildlife is a shared responsibility. Every responsible action, including reporting wildlife encounters and allowing authorities to handle rescued animals, contributes to the conservation of our natural heritage. Through public cooperation, we can help ensure that our native wildlife continues to thrive for present and future generations,” Pablo said.

The DENR reminded the public that harming, capturing or keeping wildlife without the necessary permits or authorization is prohibited.