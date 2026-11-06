The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has strengthened security arrangements around hotels, billeting facilities, and other establishments accommodating foreign delegates for the 49th ASEAN Summit.

NCRPO Officer-in-Charge PBGen Christopher Abrahano directed police district commanders to intensify coordination with hotel management, property administrators, and private security agencies to ensure that appropriate security measures are in place and that any potential security concern is immediately reported and acted upon.

Abrahano emphasized that security coverage must extend beyond summit venues and designated motorcade routes, considering that foreign delegates and visitors will also be staying, dining, and conducting other activities in various establishments across the metropolis.

He ordered police units to establish clear communication and reporting channels with hotel security officers, strengthen police visibility in strategic locations, and ensure that local police stations are prepared to respond promptly to any reported incident or suspicious activity.

The NCRPO is likewise working with concerned establishments to strengthen security awareness among their personnel, particularly on identifying and properly reporting suspicious activities, while ensuring that security procedures remain orderly and do not unnecessarily inconvenience guests, employees, and other customers.

Abrahano stressed that private security personnel and establishment administrators play an important role in the overall security framework, as their immediate coordination with police authorities can help facilitate timely assessment and response to potential security concerns.