MMDA deploys 2,637 personnel for ASEAN Summit; warns of convoy-related traffic delays

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will deploy 2,637 personnel along routes leading to the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) and hotels hosting foreign leaders and delegates for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from Nov. 13 to 19.

The deployment will include traffic enforcers, street sweepers, road emergency personnel and accredited towing operators, who will work with local government units (LGUs) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to manage traffic, coordinate delegates' convoys and implement temporary stop-and-go operations.

“Basically, ang MMDA po ay 2,637 personnel. So, sila po ay itatalaga sa mga ruta na daraan ng mga ASEAN delegates, mga head of states, patungo sa pagdarausan po sa venue sa PICC at maging sa kanilang mga billeting hotels,” MMDA Traffic Discipline Office Director Victor Ma. Nuñez told reporters during a news forum.

“Ang mga traffic enforcers po ng MMDA, katuwang ang mga traffic enforcers ng LGU at pati na rin po ng PNP, ang mangangasiwa sa maayos at epektibong pagmamando ng trapiko, koordinasyon sa mga convoy ng mga delegado at pagpapatupad po ng mga stop-and-go,” he added.

Under the scheme, motorists will be temporarily stopped to allow convoys carrying heads of state and other delegates to pass without other vehicles alongside them, in accordance with security protocols. He said traffic would resume once the convoys, accompanied by sweepers and motorcycle escorts, had passed.

The MMDA has also been conducting clearing operations along designated ASEAN and ceremonial routes. Security restrictions have been in effect since Nov. 9 within the perimeter of the PICC and Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) complex.

Only authorized personnel and vehicles bearing ASEAN stickers or gate passes will be allowed inside the security exclusion zones, which cover Del Pilar, Vicente Sotto, Pedro Bukaneg and Magdalena Jalandoni streets.

“Wala naman po tayong ipapatupad na mga road closures except those mentioned na mga streets within the perimeter of PICC and CCP complex,” Nuñez said.

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He clarified that the public would still be allowed to use the service road along Roxas Boulevard, even as motorists should expect checkpoints in areas covered by the expanded security exclusion zones.

The MMDA advised northbound motorists from J. Bocobo and Macapagal boulevards to take Seaside Boulevard, Macapagal Boulevard, EDSA and Roxas Boulevard.

Southbound motorists from Roxas Boulevard heading to J. Bocobo and Macapagal boulevards should take EDSA and J. Bocobo Boulevard before proceeding to Macapagal Boulevard.

The agency also issued alternative truck routes to keep heavy vehicles off Roxas Boulevard and informed trucking associations and affected LGUs, including Pasay, Manila and Parañaque.