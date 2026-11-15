PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr., alongside his Cabinet secretaries, called on ASEAN leaders to strengthen collective action and regional preparedness amid evolving geopolitical challenges during the 48th ASEAN Summit Retreat in Mactan, Cebu, last week. The President emphasized that economic resilience, resource security and regional stability now require foresight, coordination and concrete cooperation across ASEAN.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) assured the public and the international community that all necessary personnel, logistical requirements, operational equipment, and other security resources have been fully mobilized to ensure the safe, peaceful, and orderly conduct of the 49th ASEAN Summit.

NCRPO Acting Regional Director Police Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano emphasized that the entire police force is on full alert, with security measures in place covering summit venues, billeting areas, major thoroughfares, key establishments, and other strategic locations across Metro Manila, in coordination with partner agencies securing airport and other transport hubs.

He further reminded all NCRPO personnel to remain alert, disciplined, professional, and responsive in carrying out their assignments, stressing that every police officer must perform their duties with dedication, courtesy, and utmost responsibility.

The NCRPO also appealed for the public’s understanding and cooperation as heightened security measures, road closures, traffic rerouting, and other necessary restrictions may cause temporary inconvenience, particularly during the three-day summit period. Motorists and commuters are advised to plan their trips ahead, follow traffic advisories, observe road instructions, and cooperate with police personnel deployed in affected areas.