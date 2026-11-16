KANANGA, Leyte — A .50-caliber heavy machine gun and explosive devices believed to have been abandoned by the communist New People's Army (NPA) were recovered during a joint police and military operation in Albuera, Leyte, on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

The Philippine Army's 93rd Infantry (Bantay Kapayapaan) Battalion (93IB) said the weapons cache was discovered buried in Sitio Cantawagon, Barangay Tabgas, during an operation conducted with personnel of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 8.

Lt. Col. Celeste Frank Sayson, commanding officer of the 93IB, said the heavy machine gun belonged to the NPA's former Provisional Regional Committee, which later became the Island Committee Leyte and is now known as Island Committee LEVOX.

Also read NATION Police recover suspected rebel weapons in Quezon Former rebel reportedly leads authorities to buried firearms and ammunition in Lucban

Sayson said former high-ranking rebel leaders Thelma D. Pondolanan, alias Ate Mayang; Librado Bongato Tarong, alias Biyong; and Glorioso Rolona Jr. confirmed the weapon's ownership.

Aside from the .50-caliber heavy machine gun and its spare barrel, authorities recovered one round of rocket-propelled grenade high-explosive ammunition and an improvised explosive device (IED).

Personnel from the Philippine National Police's Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and Scene of the Crime Operatives conducted controlled detonations of the IED and RPG ammunition at the site.

According to the three former rebel leaders, the machine gun was last used in 1988 to defend an NPA encampment.