The Supreme Court has retained lawyer Camille Sue Mae Ting as its official spokesperson under newly appointed Chief Justice Rodil Zalameda, ensuring continuity in the judiciary's public communications following a change in leadership.

The Supreme Court Public Information Office confirmed Ting's retention after Zalameda assumed office as the country's 28th chief justice on 6 November 2026.

Zalameda succeeded Alexander Gesmundo, who retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Ting became the Supreme Court's first female spokesperson on 16 April 2024, when she was appointed under Gesmundo's leadership. She is the fifth person to hold the position.

Her retention comes as the high court continues efforts to improve public access to judicial information and communicate its decisions.

Ting began her career at the Supreme Court in 2012 as a news analyst at the Public Information Office.

She later served as an executive assistant at the Office of the Court Administrator before becoming judicial staff head of Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez in 2021.

Her work within the judiciary has included assisting committees responsible for reviewing court procedures, virtual hearings, cybercrime and electronic evidence.

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Ting earned her law degree, graduating with second honors, from Ateneo de Manila University in 2012.

She also holds undergraduate degrees in philosophy and legal management, as well as a master's degree in philosophical research from De La Salle University.

Ting pursued further legal studies at the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Her appointment in 2024 marked a milestone for the Supreme Court, which had previously appointed only male spokespersons.

With Zalameda's decision to retain her, Ting will continue serving as the high court's principal spokesperson as the new chief justice begins his tenure.