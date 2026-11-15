SABLAN, Benguet — The municipal government of Sablan has clarified findings in the Commission on Audit's (COA) 2024 Annual Audit Report concerning delayed infrastructure projects, accumulated disaster funds and outstanding audit disallowances.

In a statement, the local government said discussions about its financial management should be based on complete and verified information, while welcoming public scrutiny and feedback from residents.

The municipality explained that unfinished infrastructure projects identified in the COA report included backlogs carried over from previous years, with implementation disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the local government, pandemic-related restrictions delayed procurement and construction activities, while supply chain disruptions affected the availability of building materials.

Officials said a substantial portion of the delayed projects had since been completed.

Projects deemed no longer feasible were formally discontinued, with their allocations redirected to other priority community programs in accordance with government procedures, the municipality added.

The local government stressed that the inclusion of unfinished projects in the 2024 audit report did not necessarily mean they remained stalled or neglected.

On accumulated balances in the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (LDRRMF), municipal officials rejected claims that the money had been left idle.

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They said the carryover funds had been used to procure emergency response equipment and strengthen the municipality's disaster preparedness and response capabilities.

The local government maintained that the expenditures complied with existing laws and regulations.

Sablan officials also addressed COA disallowances involving Collective Negotiation Agreement (CNA) incentives paid in 2014 and 2015.

According to the municipality, certain personnel had already settled their outstanding obligations, while other disputed cases remained under formal appeal.

The local government said it continued to comply with COA directives concerning the disallowances.

It also cited its receipt of the Department of the Interior and Local Government's 2024 Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG), describing the recognition as evidence of its commitment to fiscal management, accountability and transparent public service.

The municipality maintained that its expenditures were subject to established budgeting, procurement and auditing procedures.