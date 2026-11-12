Kapamilya singer Carmelle Collado is ready to bring Filipino talent to the international spotlight as she prepares to compete in the Grand Finals of the Eurovision Song Contest Asia 2026.

The rising singer expressed a mixture of excitement and nervousness as she prepares to face talented performers from across the region.

“Sabi ko nga since nakita ko ‘yung ibang co-finalist ko, talagang magagaling sila so kinakabahan ako but at the same time very excited sa kung anong pwedeng opportunities na mangyari sa akin—hindi lang sa akin I think pati sa OPM,” Collado shared.

Beyond the competition, Carmelle sees the international platform as an opportunity to showcase the richness of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) and introduce Filipino artistry to a wider audience.