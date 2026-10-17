Maymay Entrata, Baby Dolls, Carmelle eye 2027 Grammys

More Filipino talents are setting their sights on international music recognition as Maymay Entrata, girl group Baby Dolls, and rising singer Carmelle submit their respective entries for consideration at the 69th Grammy Awards in 2027.

The growing participation of Filipino performers in the prestigious music awards reflects the continuing ambition of Original Pilipino Music artists to reach a wider global audience.

Baby Dolls, the girl group associated with ABS-CBN's It's Showtime, is making its bid through the infectious single “Oohh Lala Baby,” submitted under the Best Asian Pop Performance category.

The upbeat track has attracted considerable attention across social media and music streaming platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, and Spotify.

Meanwhile, Carmelle is hoping to make her mark with “Morena,” a track from her debut album, which has also been entered for Best Asian Pop Performance consideration.

Actress and recording artist Maymay Entrata has likewise joined the growing roster of Filipino performers pursuing Grammy recognition, although details of her submitted entry were not specified.

Their participation comes amid an increasing number of Filipino artists seeking opportunities to showcase their music on the international stage.

However, Grammy submissions are not equivalent to official nominations. The entries must first undergo the Recording Academy's review and voting process before the final nominees are determined.

The nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards are scheduled to be announced on November 16, 2026, while the awards ceremony will take place on February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles.

Whether or not their submissions eventually earn nominations, the participation of Maymay Entrata, Baby Dolls, and Carmelle highlights the expanding aspirations of Filipino musicians and their determination to bring OPM to the world stage.