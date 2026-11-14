Quiboloy’s custody uncertain as Makati court issues US extradition warrant

Questions over the physical custody of detained Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) leader Apollo Quiboloy have emerged after a Makati court issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with a United States extradition request.

Quiboloy remains detained at the Pasig City Jail in connection with a separate domestic criminal case.

Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said authorities have no confirmed information yet on whether Quiboloy will be transferred to another detention facility.

However, Martinez clarified that the extradition case before the Makati Regional Trial Court (RTC) can proceed independently of Quiboloy’s local criminal trials.

“Any arrangements concerning his custody or possible transfer will be subject to the appropriate court orders,” Martinez told reporters.

On 12 November 2026, Makati RTC Branch 145, presided over by Judge Karen Matti Sy, issued extradition arrest warrants and hold departure orders (HDOs) against Quiboloy and two co-accused, KOJC officials Teresita Tolibas Dandan and Helen Panilag.

The orders followed a formal extradition petition filed by the DOJ on 9 November on behalf of the US government.

The court found probable cause that the three individuals are those named in a November 2021 US federal grand jury indictment in the Central District of California and that the alleged offenses are extraditable.

Also read DOJ: Two Quiboloy co-accused remain at large in US extradition case

In the US, the trio faces federal charges involving international human trafficking, sex trafficking of children, conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, and bulk cash smuggling.

Under the Supreme Court’s updated Rules on Extradition Proceedings, the next steps include the personal service of summonses and copies of the extradition petition once the Makati court is notified that the arrest warrants have been implemented.

Quiboloy and his co-accused will have 15 days from receiving the summonses to file verified answers.

Chief State Counsel Dennis Chan noted that the revised extradition rules restrict appeals to the Court of Appeals rather than the Supreme Court, allowing proceedings to move faster.

National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) chief Melvin Matibag said the bureau is ready to coordinate with the DOJ once it receives a copy of the warrant. He noted that because Quiboloy is already detained, the agency currently holding him will be responsible for presenting him before the Makati court.

Quiboloy has been detained at the Pasig City Jail since November 2024, following his arrest at the KOJC compound in Davao City in September 2024.

He is standing trial before the Pasig RTC for non-bailable qualified human trafficking charges, alongside separate child and sexual abuse cases before a Quezon City court.

Martinez said the prosecution has concluded presenting its evidence in the Pasig human trafficking case and is preparing to file its formal offer of evidence.

The DOJ previously maintained that Quiboloy would have to face his domestic charges — and serve any prison sentence if convicted — before being turned over to US authorities.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who led the Senate inquiry into alleged abuses involving KOJC, welcomed the Makati court’s warrant, saying Quiboloy can no longer evade accountability.

Quiboloy has consistently denied all allegations in the Philippines and the United States, maintaining that the charges are politically motivated.