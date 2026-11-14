Gary Valenciano inspires PMA cadets through ‘Warrior’s Heart’ concert

Filipino singer and performer Gary Valenciano held an inspirational concert titled “Warrior’s Heart” for cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) at the John Hay Convention Center in Baguio City on 8 November 2026.

The event was organized by the Baguio PMA Host Parents Association Inc. (BPMAHPAI) and Artist in Touch, a community of Christian artists committed to advancing the Lordship of Jesus Christ in the Philippine entertainment industry.

The event was also attended by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, chairman of BPMAHPAI, along with general and senior military officers.

Hosted by Kata Inocencio, the concert also featured Cavalier Pastor Geri Gambala of PMA Class 1995, who shared personal testimonies and reflections on faith, resilience, and the challenges of military service.

Together with Valenciano’s performances, the event provided cadets with an opportunity to reflect on the importance of spiritual strength, emotional resilience, and a sense of purpose as they prepare for the responsibilities of military leadership.

The concert also marked the fulfillment of an invitation extended to Valenciano 43 years ago to perform for PMA cadets.

Drawing from his personal struggles and experiences, Valenciano encouraged the cadets to remain steadfast in their faith and find strength amid adversity. He reminded them that despite the discipline and toughness expected of future military officers, they are also individuals who face personal challenges and need encouragement and spiritual strength.

PMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Michael Logico expressed his appreciation to Valenciano for inspiring the Corps of Cadets.

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“A leader's job is to inspire. That is what you did. Thank you for being an inspiration,” Logico said.

According to Logico, the event also underscored the important role of BPMAHPAI in providing cadets with a home away from home and supporting their personal and emotional well-being throughout their stay at the Academy.

Beyond developing military competence and operational readiness, Logico said the PMA recognizes the importance of strengthening the character, resilience, and sense of purpose of its cadets.