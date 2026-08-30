The Philippines has officially selected "Sobra-Sobra," composed by Nica del Rosario and Mat Olavides, as its representative to the inaugural Eurovision Song Contest Asia.

Chosen through the country's national selection process, "Sobra-Sobra" will compete against entries from across the region when Eurovision Asia makes its long-awaited debut in Bangkok, Thailand later this year.

Eurovision Asia traces its roots to the Eurovision Song Contest, an annual music competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) since 1956. Over the decades, it has become one of the world's most-watched live entertainment events, producing international hits and launching the careers of numerous artists. While traditionally centered on Europe, the contest has also welcomed countries outside the continent, including Australia, through special participation arrangements.

Eurovision Asia serves as the franchise's official expansion into the region. The inaugural edition will bring together broadcasters from several Asian countries, with each nation fielding an original song selected through its own national process. The Philippines is represented by ABS-CBN, which oversees the country's participation in the competition.

"Sobra-Sobra," performed by Carmelle, also makes history as the first official Philippine entry to compete in Eurovision Asia. Although the Philippines had previously been announced as a participant in an earlier Asia-Pacific adaptation of Eurovision that was ultimately canceled before it could be staged, no Filipino artist or song had ever reached the international Eurovision stage.