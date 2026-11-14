70 OFWs from Saudi Arabia return home

The government continues its efforts to bring overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) home from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, despite the lack of direct flights to the Philippines, to ensure that migrant workers who wish to return can be reunited with their families.

Seventy OFWs from Riyadh arrived in the country aboard Qatar Airways Flight QR928, which landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City last night.

Upon their arrival, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), OWWA Regional Welfare Office (RWO) IV-A, OWWA RWO III, and the MIAA medical team worked together to provide the necessary assistance to the returning OFWs.

The assistance provided by OWWA to repatriates includes food assistance, transportation for their return to their respective provinces, temporary shelter for those in need, and financial assistance.