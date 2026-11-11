Services lead MIMAROPA economies in 2025

Construction is underway at Balogo Port in Santa Cruz, Marinduque, which Governor Melecio “Mel” Go wants developed as an alternative ferry gateway to ease congestion at Balanacan Port in Mogpog. The ₱300-million project is targeted for completion in June 2027.

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro — The services sector remained the largest contributor to the economies of MIMAROPA's five provinces and Puerto Princesa City in 2025, according to data presented by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA MIMAROPA Chief Statistical Specialist Dr. Ma. Leizl L. Magbohos presented the figures during the Regional Development Council-Development Administration Committee's fourth-quarter meeting on November 5.

Based on provincial economic accounts measured at constant 2018 prices, Palawan remained the region's largest economy, recording a gross domestic product (GDP) of P130.96 billion.

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Oriental Mindoro followed with P126.46 billion, while Puerto Princesa City recorded P68 billion.

Occidental Mindoro posted P61.88 billion, Romblon registered P34.14 billion, and Marinduque recorded P26.03 billion.

Puerto Princesa had the highest services-sector share, accounting for 76.2 percent of its economic output.

Services also dominated Romblon's economy at 63.8 percent, followed by Marinduque at 60.6 percent, Oriental Mindoro at 53.4 percent and Occidental Mindoro at 44.2 percent.

In Palawan, services contributed 37.8 percent of economic output, narrowly exceeding industry's 36.9 percent share. Agriculture, forestry and fishing accounted for 25.2 percent.

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Agriculture remained a significant contributor in Occidental Mindoro, accounting for 29.5 percent of provincial economic output, while industry contributed 26.3 percent.

Industry also played a substantial role in Oriental Mindoro, accounting for 33.7 percent of its economy, and Marinduque, where it contributed 29.9 percent.

In Romblon, industry accounted for 22.5 percent, while agriculture, forestry and fishing contributed 13.8 percent.

Puerto Princesa recorded the smallest agricultural share at 2.9 percent, reflecting the city's predominantly services-driven economy.

Separate PSA data showed Occidental Mindoro recorded the region's fastest economic growth in 2025 at 11.2 percent, while Palawan posted the slowest expansion at 0.5 percent despite maintaining the largest provincial economy.

According to Magbohos, the figures underscore the importance of strengthening services while sustaining agriculture and industry to promote balanced and inclusive economic development across MIMAROPA.