Transportation emerges as leading driver of faster regional inflation in October

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Transportation recorded an inflation rate of 18.3 percent in CALABARZON in October 2026, emerging as the leading contributor to the region’s faster increase in consumer prices, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The figure was disclosed by PSA CALABARZON Regional Director Charito C. Armonia during a regional press conference on Monday, 9 November.

The PSA reported that overall inflation in CALABARZON accelerated to 7.6 percent in October from 7.2 percent in September, significantly higher than the 2.5 percent recorded during the same month last year.

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According to the agency, transportation was the primary commodity group responsible for the acceleration in regional inflation compared with the previous month.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels followed, recording an inflation rate of 11.2 percent.

The figures indicate continued inflationary pressure on essential services, particularly transportation and household utilities.

Transportation expenses form part of the consumer price index used by the PSA to measure changes in prices paid by households for goods and services.

The latest regional inflation figures also showed higher inflation rates for several food commodities, including rice at 15.9 percent and fruits and nuts at 13.6 percent.

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Meanwhile, the purchasing power of the peso in CALABARZON stood at 72 centavos in October, using 2018 as the base year.

The PSA maintains detailed consumer price indices and inflation statistics through its OpenSTAT database.