DOST-PCAARRD to confer four major science awards

Council marks its 54th founding anniversary by recognizing excellence in scientific research, innovation, regional collaboration and science communication.

DOST-PCAARRD announces its 2026 Science and Technology Recognition and Awarding Ceremony, scheduled for 13 November as part of its 54th founding anniversary celebration. Four major awards will recognize achievements in scientific research, innovation, regional collaboration and media contributions. (Photo courtesy of DOST-PCAARRD)

The Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development (DOST-PCAARRD) will confer four major awards during its 2026 Science and Technology Recognition and Awarding Ceremony on Nov. 13.

The ceremony, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. via Facebook Live, forms part of the council’s 54th founding anniversary celebration under the theme “GALING PCAARRD: Championing AANR Amid Crisis through Science, Technology, and Innovation.”

The event will recognize outstanding contributions to scientific research, technological innovation, regional cooperation and public awareness in the agriculture, aquatic and natural resources (AANR) sector.

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Among the honors is the Ugnay Award, a biennial recognition given to outstanding regional research consortia for addressing regional research and development needs and advancing the AANR sector.

The Best R&D Paper Awards will honor exceptional research and development outputs from the Filipino scientific community that align with the country’s national research agenda. The awards cover two categories: research and development.

Meanwhile, the Dr. Elvira O. Tan Awards will recognize Filipino scientists and researchers for their contributions to agriculture, aquatic sciences, natural resources and environmental research.

The annual awards are named after Dr. Elvira O. Tan, a Filipino researcher and former deputy executive director of the then-Philippine Council for Agriculture and Resources Research.

The Ulat Sipag Award will recognize media institutions for their contributions to raising public awareness and understanding of science, technology and innovation in the AANR sector.

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The ceremony highlights the role of scientific research, technological innovation, research partnerships and science communication in advancing the country’s agriculture and natural resources sectors.