Marcos OKs LIMA economic zone expansion

Nearly eight hectares added to LIMA Technology Center in Malvar

BATANGAS — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved the expansion of the LIMA Technology Center Special Economic Zone in Malvar, Batangas, incorporating nearly eight hectares of additional land into the existing industrial estate.

Under Proclamation No. 1499, signed on November 4, 2026, approximately 79,937 square meters of land in Barangay Bagong Pook will be included in the economic zone.

The expansion was approved upon the recommendation of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) Board of Directors, pursuant to Republic Act No. 7916, or the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995, as amended by Republic Act No. 8748.

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The additional properties will form part of the existing economic zone, subject to applicable laws, regulations and PEZA requirements.

LIMA Technology Center is an established industrial estate in Batangas that accommodates manufacturing, logistics and other industrial activities.

The expansion provides additional space for potential industrial development as the government continues to promote investment opportunities outside Metro Manila.