LTFRB, La Union tackle public transport route plan

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region I and the La Union provincial government met with local transport operators to discuss the implementation of the province’s Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP).

The meeting covered rationalized and proposed new developmental routes, including route allocations, arrangements for existing operators, operational requirements and concerns raised by transport stakeholders.

The discussions aimed to coordinate implementation efforts and address issues surrounding the proposed route structure.

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The initiative forms part of public transport reforms led by the Department of Transportation under Secretary Vince Dizon and the LTFRB under Acting Chairman Greg G. Pua Jr.