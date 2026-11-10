Kalinga group seeks transparency on P40M hospital project

TABUK CITY, Kalinga — Civic organization SAVE Kalinga Inc. has urged the provincial government to disclose detailed financial records, loan terms and operational plans for the Tanudan Municipal Hospital project in Barangay Banagao, Tanudan.

The call followed recent inspections by Gov. James Edduba and Engineer Proceso Bayubay of the ongoing hospital construction, part of a broader effort to expand healthcare services in geographically isolated communities.

While acknowledging the importance of improving healthcare access, SAVE Kalinga said taxpayers deserve comprehensive financial reports beyond photographs and construction updates.

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The project is part of a P999-million omnibus credit facility secured by the provincial government from the Land Bank of the Philippines under its RISE UP LGUs Lending Program.

The loan includes P539 million for road infrastructure, P290 million for healthcare facilities, P60 million for local infirmaries, P20 million for support facilities and P90 million for heavy equipment.

Of the healthcare allocation, P40 million was earmarked for the completion of the Tanudan hospital. Other projects include the P200-million Kalinga Children’s Ward and Wellness Center and the P30-million completion of the Lubuagan District Hospital.

Under the reported loan terms, infrastructure and healthcare projects carry a 15-year repayment period, with a three-year grace period on principal amortization.

A two-percentage-point interest subsidy under the Bayanihan 2 framework applies, leaving the provincial government responsible for the remaining interest and principal obligations.

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SAVE Kalinga sought clarification on actual disbursements, supplemental funding, contractor procurement and construction progress relative to payments made.

The group also stressed that completing a hospital building does not guarantee operational readiness, urging officials to disclose staffing arrangements, equipment procurement schedules and long-term operating budgets.

SAVE Kalinga said its call for the publication of loan agreements and accomplishment reports seeks to ensure public accountability without alleging wrongdoing.