Cavite's top fugitive arrested

: A man identified by police as alias “Bornok,” the region's No. 1 most wanted person, is shown following his apprehension in General Trias City, Cavite, on November 10, 2026. He faces two non-bailable murder cases before a Trece Martires court.

GENERAL TRIAS CITY, Cavite — Police arrested a man identified as the region's No. 1 most wanted person in connection with two murder cases in General Trias City on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Bornok,” was apprehended by Sector 5 patrol officers and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team of the General Trias Component City Police Station, in coordination with intelligence personnel.

According to the Cavite Police Provincial Office (PPO), police subsequently served the arrest warrants at approximately 1:30 p.m. in Barangay Bagumbayan.

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The suspect, a resident of Barangay San Francisco, General Trias City, faces two counts of murder before the Regional Trial Court, Fourth Judicial Region, Branch 23, in Trece Martires City.

The arrest warrants were issued on May 15, 2026. Both cases are non-bailable, police said.

Authorities verified the warrants with the issuing court before formally serving them. The suspect was informed of the grounds for his arrest and advised of his constitutional rights.

He is currently detained at the General Trias Custodial Facility in Barangay Bagumbayan while authorities process the return of the warrants to the issuing court and await a commitment order.