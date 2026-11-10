2 killed, 2 hurt in Misamis Oriental truck crash

MISAMIS ORIENTAL — A truck driver and his helper were killed while two others were injured after their truck developed mechanical trouble and plunged into a ravine Tuesday evening.

Police said the Elf truck was carrying a Mitsubishi Pajero from Claveria town to Cagayan de Oro City for repairs.

Initial investigation showed that the driver attempted to shift to a lower gear while negotiating an uphill curve when the engine developed mechanical trouble, causing the truck to roll backward toward a ravine.

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The driver and his helper attempted to jump out but were pinned when the truck overturned and plunged into the ravine.

Two other passengers were injured after jumping from the back of the truck.

Rescue workers rushed the victims to a hospital, where the driver and his helper were declared dead on arrival.