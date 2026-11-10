LTO Region I trains officers to boost road safety

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) Region I held a two-day deputation training workshop beginning Nov. 10 to strengthen traffic law enforcement and road safety across the region.

The workshop, held at the LTO Region I conference room, brought together law enforcement officers for orientation and reorientation on traffic regulations, vehicle registration, driver’s license policies, enforcement procedures and road safety protocols.

The LTO said the training aimed to equip deputized officers with updated knowledge and practical skills in implementing land transportation laws.

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Regional Director Glorioso Daniel Martinez emphasized the importance of continuous training to ensure consistent enforcement as transportation policies evolve.

He also stressed the need for professionalism, integrity and respect for the public’s rights.

“Proper enforcement is anchored on knowledge, integrity, and respect for the law,” Martinez said, adding that well-informed officers can make enforcement more consistent and credible.