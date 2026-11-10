Quirino police promote child safety through outreach

The Quirino Police Provincial Office (QPPO), in partnership with the PNP Officers’ Ladies Club Foundation Inc. (OLCFI) Police Regional Office 2 Chapter, held an outreach program for pupils of the QPPO Child Development Center on 10 November in observance of the 34th National Children’s Month.

The program aimed to educate children about their rights, personal safety and protection from abuse and exploitation through interactive activities.

Beverly Rodriguez, adviser of the OLCFI PRO2 Chapter, led the activity alongside the organization’s officers and members in coordination with the QPPO.

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The program opened with a meet-and-greet, a prayer led by pupil Elisha Esteban and welcome remarks from QPPO OLCFI President Christine Ivy Mariano.

Rodriguez emphasized the importance of providing children with love, proper guidance and a safe environment, highlighting the roles of parents, teachers, police and communities in their development.

Police Maj. Nieves Meña, chief of the PRO2 Women and Children Protection Desk, delivered a lecture on children’s rights, personal safety and protection from abuse and exploitation.

Rodriguez also led an interactive session titled “Batang Handa, Batang Ligtas,” teaching children practical ways to stay safe at home, in school and in their communities.

The pupils performed “Greatest Love of All,” while the Jollibee team hosted games and educational activities.