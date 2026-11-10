Province records 9.2% inflation in October as consumer prices accelerate across most of the region

Fishing boats on Laguna de Bay, where water levels fell to 12.41 meters as of 8 October 2026, according to the Laguna Lake Development Authority. (File photo)

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Laguna registered the highest inflation rate among the provinces and selected highly urbanized city covered by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) CALABARZON report in October 2026, reaching 9.2 percent.

The latest figures were released by PSA CALABARZON Regional Director Charito C. Armonia during a regional press conference on Monday, 9 November.

Laguna’s inflation rate was higher than the regional average of 7.6 percent, reflecting a faster year-on-year increase in consumer prices in the province.

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Rizal recorded the second-highest inflation rate at 8.1 percent, followed by Quezon at 7.9 percent.

Cavite registered 6.9 percent, while Lucena City posted 6.3 percent.

Batangas recorded the lowest inflation rate among the six areas included in the report at 6.2 percent.

According to the PSA, five of the six provincial and city areas recorded faster inflation in October compared with September.

Rizal was the exception, maintaining its previous month’s inflation rate of 8.1 percent.

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At the regional level, inflation accelerated to 7.6 percent in October from 7.2 percent in September.

The latest regional rate was also substantially higher than the 2.5 percent recorded in October 2025.

The PSA identified transportation, which recorded an inflation rate of 18.3 percent, as the leading contributor to the acceleration in regional inflation.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels followed with an inflation rate of 11.2 percent.

The differing provincial inflation rates show variations in the pace of consumer price increases across CALABARZON.

Inflation measures the rate of change in consumer prices over time and does not necessarily indicate which province has the highest actual cost of living.