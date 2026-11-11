Two nabbed in Cainta drug bust; ₱386K shabu seized

Police arrest two alleged high-value drug personalities in a buy-bust operation in Rizal, confiscating 56.85 grams of suspected shabu.

Police personnel document evidence recovered during a buy-bust operation in Barangay San Juan, Cainta, Rizal, on 10 November 2026. Two suspected high-value drug personalities were arrested, while approximately 56.85 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱386,580 and a motorcycle with a sidecar were seized.

CAINTA, Rizal — Two suspected high-value drug personalities were arrested during a buy-bust operation that yielded approximately ₱386,580 worth of suspected shabu in Barangay San Juan, Cainta, Rizal, on Tuesday night, 10 November 2026.

In a report released Wednesday, 11 November, the Rizal Police Provincial Office (PPO) identified the suspects as alias “Halil,” 30, and alias “Amed,” 27, both residents of Barangay Maharlika, Taguig City.

The operation was conducted at approximately 9:50 p.m. along Exodus Floodway by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Cainta Municipal Police Station, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Authorities confiscated five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing approximately 56.85 grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated standard drug price of ₱386,580.

Police also recovered a pouch, ₱500 in marked buy-bust money, an additional ₱1,000 in cash, and a Kawasaki motorcycle with a sidecar.

Following their arrest, the suspects were informed of their constitutional rights in a language they understood.

They subsequently underwent physical and medical examinations at Cainta Municipal Hospital before being brought to the Cainta police station for documentation and further investigation.

The suspects are also scheduled to undergo drug testing at the Rizal Provincial Forensic Unit.

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Police are preparing complaints for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, covering the illegal sale and possession of dangerous drugs.