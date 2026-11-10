Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the Philippine National Police document evidence during a joint anti-illegal drug operation in Barangay Danglayan, San Pascual, Batangas, on 9 November 2026. Three suspects were arrested, while approximately six grams of suspected shabu worth P40,800 and assorted drug paraphernalia were confiscated. (Photo courtesy of PDEA)

BATANGAS — Three suspected drug personalities were arrested and an alleged drug den was dismantled during a joint anti-illegal drug operation by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Barangay Danglayan, San Pascual, Batangas, on Monday night, 9 November 2026.

The operation, conducted at approximately 9 p.m., was led by the PDEA Batangas Provincial Office, in coordination with the PDEA Seaport Interdiction Unit-Batangas and the Batangas Maritime Police Station.

Authorities identified the arrested suspects as Reggie, 47; Epreain, 68; and Kevin, 30, all residents of Batangas.

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During the operation, authorities confiscated approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, with an estimated street value of P40,800.

Assorted drug paraphernalia and marked buy-bust money were also recovered.

The suspects face charges for alleged violations of Sections 5, 6, 7, 11 and 12, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

These provisions cover the sale of dangerous drugs, maintenance of a drug den, employees and visitors of a drug den, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia.