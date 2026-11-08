20-year-old victim from Bongabong sustained injuries; police have yet to identify any suspect

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro — Police have identified the young woman whose body was discovered in a vacant lot in Barangay Sapul, Calapan City, early Saturday, 7 November.

The victim was identified as a 20-year-old student from Barangay Labunan, Bongabong, Oriental Mindoro.

Calapan City Police chief PLtCol Michael Caraggayan confirmed the victim's identification, while authorities have reportedly notified her family.

Police also disclosed that the woman's body bore injuries, although the nature and extent of those injuries have not been publicly established.

The incident was reported to the Calapan City Police Station at approximately 1:15 a.m. Saturday, prompting personnel from its sub-station in Barangay Sta. Isabel to respond and conduct an initial investigation.

The police subsequently requested assistance from Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the area and conduct a forensic examination to help determine the cause of death.

Investigators are gathering evidence and pursuing possible leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As of Sunday, 8 November, authorities had not publicly identified any suspect or established the official cause of death.