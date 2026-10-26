Decomposing body found in creek in Talisay, Batangas
TALISAY, Batangas — An unidentified body in an advanced state of decomposition was found lodged among rocks in a creek along Talisay–Tagaytay Road in Barangay Banga on Sunday, 25 October.
According to the Talisay Municipal Police Station, the body was discovered at around 12:30 p.m. A concerned citizen reported the discovery to police at approximately 12:45 p.m.
The duty investigator and patrol personnel proceeded to the area and confirmed the report.
Police requested assistance from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to conduct a technical investigation and process the scene.
Investigators are working to establish the deceased’s identity and determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The initial police report did not specify the cause of death.