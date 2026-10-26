Decomposing body found in creek in Talisay, Batangas

TALISAY, Batangas — An unidentified body in an advanced state of decomposition was found lodged among rocks in a creek along Talisay–Tagaytay Road in Barangay Banga on Sunday, 25 October.

According to the Talisay Municipal Police Station, the body was discovered at around 12:30 p.m. A concerned citizen reported the discovery to police at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The duty investigator and patrol personnel proceeded to the area and confirmed the report.

Police requested assistance from the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to conduct a technical investigation and process the scene.