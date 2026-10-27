Bound, blindfolded body found in Batangas ravine

Police are investigating after an unidentified body with bound hands and feet and blindfolded eyes was found in a ravine in Talisay, Batangas.

An unidentified body with its hands and feet bound and eyes blindfolded was found in a ravine in Talisay, Batangas, on 26 October, police reported.

The body was discovered at about 4:10 p.m. in a grassy area approximately 15 meters down a ravine along Sampaloc–Leynes–Tagaytay Road in Barangay Leynes.

The Talisay Municipal Police Station received a telephone call from a concerned citizen at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators and patrol personnel proceeded to the location and confirmed the discovery.

Police sought assistance from Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the scene and conduct a technical investigation.