Bound, blindfolded body found in Batangas ravine
An unidentified body with its hands and feet bound and eyes blindfolded was found in a ravine in Talisay, Batangas, on 26 October, police reported.
The body was discovered at about 4:10 p.m. in a grassy area approximately 15 meters down a ravine along Sampaloc–Leynes–Tagaytay Road in Barangay Leynes.
The Talisay Municipal Police Station received a telephone call from a concerned citizen at about 4:30 p.m. Investigators and patrol personnel proceeded to the location and confirmed the discovery.
Police sought assistance from Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) to process the scene and conduct a technical investigation.
Investigators are working to establish the deceased’s identity and determine the circumstances surrounding the death. The initial police report did not specify the cause of death.