Baguio develops AI-powered zoning checker to streamline business permits

Baguio City earns recognition for its AI-powered Intelligent Zoning Checker, an online platform designed to simplify business permitting and zoning verification.

BAGUIO CITY — The Baguio City government has earned recognition for public service innovation through the development of the Baguio Intelligent Zoning Checker, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered platform designed to streamline business permitting.

Project lead Micaela Rimando, technical lead Bryan Sombilo, and data monitoring officer Rolando Bautista of the City Planning, Development and Sustainability Office (CPDSO) received the award in Makati City.

The team developed the platform through a three-month AI acceleration program conducted under a public-private partnership involving PLDT, Smart, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Limitless Lab.

Baguio presented its project alongside other program participants from Cebu City, Cabanatuan, and Lanao del Sur.

Mayor Benjamin Magalong and city planning coordinator Donna Tabangin commended the team, saying the recognition supports the city's ongoing digital transformation initiatives across government departments.

According to Rimando, the platform addresses recurring problems in the business application process, including multiple office visits, incomplete documentation, and lengthy processing times.

Through the online tool, prospective business owners can check zoning requirements and determine whether a proposed location is suitable for their intended business before making financial investments.

The platform uses geospatial mapping to compare proposed business locations against land-use plans and calculate required setback distances from protected areas. It also features an automated assistant called RollyBot, which responds to inquiries in English, Filipino, and Ilocano.

The project was developed through a collaboration between the CPDSO and the SIGLAT Youth Innovation Hub, combining urban planning models, spatial technology, and zoning datasets.

City officials plan to expand the system to improve administrative efficiency and make the permitting process more accessible to commercial applicants.