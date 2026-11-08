Baguio ABC welcomes SC decision on village officials' terms

BAGUIO CITY — Liga ng mga Barangay (LNB) Baguio Chapter President and City Councilor Rocky Aliping welcomed the ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) upholding Republic Act No. 12326, which extends the terms of office of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to five years.

Aliping said the ruling will be a major advantage to every barangay's constituents, as it guarantees the continuity of key development programs initiated by barangay and SK leaders. He added that having finality on the issue brings much-needed stability to local governance.

In a recent decision, the SC affirmed that elected barangay and SK officials will serve fixed five-year terms with a two-consecutive-term limit. By dismissing legal challenges against the law, the ruling officially schedules the next Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) for the second Monday of November 2028.

On concerns about underperforming officials or those neglecting their mandates, Aliping emphasized that existing legal mechanisms remain in place to hold them accountable or remove them from office. However, he noted that voters must exercise discernment and intelligence before casting their ballots, ensuring they elect officials who will genuinely serve their communities.