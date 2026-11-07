Philippines, US honor fallen servicemen on Veterans Day

United States Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton and Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. attend the 2026 Veterans Day commemoration at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Taguig City on 7 November. The cemetery honors American and Allied veterans who served and sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and United States Ambassador to the Philippines Lee Lipton on Saturday led a memorial tribute to American and Filipino servicemen at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as the two countries commemorated Veterans Day 2026.

The two officials paid homage to soldiers and freedom fighters who gave their lives in the struggle for liberation from years of conquest and tyranny.

Both governments expressed gratitude for the veterans’ service and reaffirmed their commitment to the ideals they fought to defend.

“Their sacrifice reminds us, freedom is never free. Thank you for your courage. Thank you for your service. Our nations owe you an enormous debt of gratitude. To the current and future generations of the American and Filipino military personnel, shouldering that legacy of sacrifice and commitment to freedom, your mission remains as important as ever,” Lipton said.

Teodoro, meanwhile, underscored the responsibility to honor not only those who died in service but also the veterans who continue to live among us.

“Today, we honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice. However, to those who continue to live amongst us, it is but right and fitting that we honor them with care. However, the greater sacrifice is to continue and not waste the sacrifice they made. That is the ultimate duty,” Teodoro said.

The ceremony included speeches and a wreath-laying tribute in honor of fallen servicemen and women.

For living veterans, the occasion also offered an opportunity to reflect on their years of military service and the people they served alongside. The names of those who died in service remain etched on the cemetery’s memorial walls as a lasting reminder of their courage and sacrifice.

Retired US Air Force Master Sergeant Edgardo Onas said the camaraderie formed during military service is among the things veterans miss most after retirement.

“Each and every veteran will tell you, working with everybody, working with the people. You have a good job in the military, you go to deployments, but the thing that you miss the most, especially when you retire, is the people that you worked with,” Onas said.

Retired Master Sergeant Danilo Deguzman Jr., a former presidential support specialist, encouraged young Filipinos considering a military career to view service as both a challenge and an opportunity to pursue a greater purpose.