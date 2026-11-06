Vice President Sara Duterte's defense team has withdrawn its request to subpoena law professor Dean Ralph Sarmiento as a witness in her impeachment trial after he publicly expressed unwillingness to testify.

Impeachment court spokesperson Reginald Tongol said the court received the defense's manifestation withdrawing the request on Thursday night, removing Sarmiento from the lineup before the court could rule on whether to compel his appearance.

"Without the court ruling on it anymore, dahil na-withdraw ang request na yan, hindi na mag-rule pa riyan ang court," Tongol said in an interview on Friday.

Tongol explained that witnesses served with court subpoenas are generally required to comply with the summons, regardless of whether they want to testify.

"As a general rule, kapag ikaw ay subpoena, wala kang right para tumanggi sa compulsory process ng court," he said.

However, he said the defense respected Sarmiento's publicly stated position and opted to withdraw its request.

With Sarmiento out of the lineup, the first witness expected to testify when hearings resume on 9 November is lawyer Suzette Balucanag-Punay, corporate counsel of GenCorp Industries Inc. and Metro City Chow Foods Corp.

The defense's proposed witnesses also include assessors from Davao City and the Island Garden City of Samal, the Davao City accountant, the Matina Crossing barangay chairperson and representatives of eight banks.

The lineup is intended to address allegations under Article II of the impeachment complaint, which accuses Duterte of amassing unexplained wealth, failing to fully disclose her assets and liabilities in her statements of assets, liabilities and net worth, and maintaining prohibited business interests.

The defense also intends to present lawyer Anel Martin Antero, Chadrin Parian and Quezon City Prosecutor Vimar Barcellano.

Tongol said the impeachment court is awaiting the presiding officer's order and the service of subpoenas for the defense witnesses.