A trash trap has been used along a waterway to gather garbage.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will install more than 3,000 trash traps along 78 waterways across Metro Manila to help prevent flooding during the next rainy season.

DPWH Secretary Giovanni Lopez ordered the installation as part of Oplan Kontra Baha, the government's campaign to clear waterways and drainage systems of accumulated garbage and debris.

The initiative follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to intensify flood mitigation efforts across the National Capital Region.

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The DPWH said it would coordinate with other government agencies to install the trash traps, which are designed to intercept floating waste before it clogs waterways and drainage systems.

Lopez also urged local government units to hold individuals accountable for improper garbage disposal, warning that indiscriminate dumping contributes to flooding in communities.