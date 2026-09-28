“We need to find immediate solutions for this,” he added.

Dizon said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. directed the agency to pursue measures addressing the flooding problem after the public works chief visited Pampanga to assess affected areas. Earlier this month, the DPWH and provincial officials also discussed immediate, medium-term and long-term interventions for flood-prone communities.

Apart from the Pampanga River, the DPWH said dredging will also cover its tributaries.

The department is also looking at installing high-capacity pumps, flood walls and dikes along the river as part of a broader flood-management program.

The DPWH said years of accumulated silt and inadequate clearing have reduced the river’s capacity, contributing to overflowing that affects low-lying communities, including Macabebe and Masantol.

The agency has also been considering dredging, waterway clearing, pumping systems and other flood-control measures in Pampanga and neighboring flood-prone areas.