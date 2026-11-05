Two die in Iligan city fire
Fire
ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte — Two people died after being trapped inside their house during a two-hour fire that broke out at Purok 5, Barangay Pala-o, early Thursday morning, 5 November 2026.
According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Iligan, the fire call was received at 3:07 a.m. Responding firefighters raised the second alarm at 3:22 a.m. and the third alarm at 3:24 a.m. as the blaze rapidly escalated.
The fire was declared under control at 5:08 a.m.
Barangay Pala-o Captain Romeo Toto Manzano confirmed that two residents were trapped inside their home and did not survive. No further details regarding the identities of the victims have been released.
The BFP is currently conducting an investigation to determine the cause and origin of the fire.