ILIGAN CITY, Lanao del Norte — Two people died after being trapped inside their house during a two-hour fire that broke out at Purok 5, Barangay Pala-o, early Thursday morning, 5 November 2026.

According to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in Iligan, the fire call was received at 3:07 a.m. Responding firefighters raised the second alarm at 3:22 a.m. and the third alarm at 3:24 a.m. as the blaze rapidly escalated.

The fire was declared under control at 5:08 a.m.

Barangay Pala-o Captain Romeo Toto Manzano confirmed that two residents were trapped inside their home and did not survive. No further details regarding the identities of the victims have been released.