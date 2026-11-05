Highlighting the critical link between infrastructure security and continuous public service, Primelectric Holdings, Inc. President and CEO Roel Castro called for enhanced power system reliability during his opening keynote at i4C.PH 2026: Resilience Reimagined on 3 November at the SMX Convention Center Clark.

Drawing together key stakeholders from government, national defense, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure sectors, a recent three-day national summit focused heavily on combating emerging threats and bolstering national security.

During his keynote address, Roel Castro—head of Primelectric, parent company to MORE Power, Negros Power, and Bohol Light, detailed how his organization embeds resilience directly into daily operations to maintain dependable electricity delivery during crises. He spotlighted the firm’s forward-thinking approach to fortifying power reliability through strategic upgrades to infrastructure, refined supply management, and optimized distribution systems.

Furthermore, Castro noted that Primelectric is pouring investments into modernized grid flexibility, technological enhancements, and operational safeguards to withstand extreme weather and unexpected disruptions. Beyond hardware, he stressed that human capital is vital, pointing to ongoing training sessions, safety refreshers, and crisis simulations designed to keep personnel sharp and responsive.

According to Castro, true organizational resilience extends far beyond post-disaster recovery; it demands ongoing planning, tech innovation, sturdy infrastructure, and a well-prepared workforce to keep vital public services running smoothly.