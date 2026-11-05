Police arrest 239 in weeklong operations across Northern Mindanao

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) arrested 239 individuals and seized ₱17,641,237 worth of contraband during weeklong law enforcement operations across the region from 26 October to 1 November 2026.

Police Brig. Gen. Nestor Babagay Jr., PRO-10 regional director, reported that authorities conducted 22 operations against illegal gambling, resulting in the arrest of 54 individuals and the seizure of gambling-related items valued at ₱12,229,169.

In anti-illegal drug operations, police conducted 64 operations, arresting 78 individuals and confiscating approximately 590.285 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of ₱4,013,938.

In the campaign against illegal mining, authorities conducted 19 operations, resulting in the arrest of 15 individuals and the confiscation of mineral ores and heavy equipment valued at ₱1,109,010.

As part of the intensified campaign against cigarette smuggling, authorities conducted 33 operations and confiscated items valued at ₱289,120.

Meanwhile, the campaign against wanted persons resulted in the apprehension of 85 individuals, including 23 most wanted persons (MWPs) and 62 other wanted persons (OWPs).

Under the campaign against loose firearms, the PNP conducted 40 operations, resulting in the confiscation, surrender or recovery of 43 small arms and the arrest of seven individuals.

Babagay emphasized the importance of sustaining these efforts and maintaining the commitment of every police unit to effective law enforcement.