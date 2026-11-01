PRO2 arrests 322 wanted persons, seizes P2.3M worth of illegal drugs in October

The Police Regional Office 2 (PRO2) arrested 322 wanted persons and seized more than P2.3 million worth of suspected illegal drugs during its intensified law enforcement operations across Cagayan Valley in October.

PRO2 said its Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations from 1 to 31 October resulted in the arrest of 322 wanted individuals, including 18 Top 10 Regional Most Wanted Persons and 31 other Most Wanted Persons.

In its anti-illegal drug campaign, police arrested 88 individuals in 66 operations, confiscating 324.36 grams of suspected shabu and 1,095.33 grams of marijuana with a combined estimated street value of P2,325,690.

The campaign against illegal logging also resulted in the arrest of 16 individuals in 21 operations. Authorities seized 6,824.48 board feet of forest products valued at approximately P444,613.50 for violations of Presidential Decree 705, or the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines.

PRO2 also conducted 26 operations against illegal gambling, leading to the arrest of 88 individuals.

Meanwhile, its campaign against loose firearms and explosives under Republic Act 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, resulted in 22 arrests through 21 operations. Police confiscated 25 firearms, while another 90 firearms and eight explosives were surrendered or recovered through the cooperation of local communities and stakeholders.

In the campaign against illegal fishing, police conducted seven operations and arrested 15 individuals, confiscating items valued at P120,120.

Four anti-smuggling operations also led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of smuggled goods worth approximately P940,370.

PRO2 likewise reported one arrest and the recovery of a motor vehicle or motorcycle in its campaign against carnapping under Republic Act 10883, or the Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

Under the Safer Cities Initiative, police recorded 155,359 violations of various local ordinances across the region. Of the total, 70,642 violators were fined, while 84,717 received warnings as part of efforts to maintain order and public safety in local communities.

Regional Director PBGen Mariano C. Rodriguez credited the accomplishments to the dedication of police personnel and their coordination with local government units, partner agencies and community stakeholders.

Rodriguez said sustained police visibility and proactive law enforcement remain essential in preventing criminal activities and maintaining peace and security throughout Cagayan Valley.