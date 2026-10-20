LGUs embrace PBBM’s Bagong Pilipinas

The City of Parañaque exemplifies collaborative programs closely aligned with President Marcos Jr.’s core pillars of social protection, food security, economic resilience, and infrastructure modernization.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. leads the Local Government Summit 2024 at PICC Forum, Pasay City on August 23, 2024. In his speech, the president emphasized the importance of empowering local government units (LGUs) to enhance their service to the public, particularly through digitalization and smart solutions. He urged local leaders to adopt innovative technologies to streamline processes and address challenges such as waste management and public health issues. Marcos highlighted ongoing national efforts, like the promotion of the eLGU system, to support LGUs in becoming more efficient. He also discussed recent executive orders aimed at improving local governance and the devolution of functions. Finally, he called on local officials to collaborate closely with the national government to achieve the shared goal of building a prosperous "Bagong Pilipinas."PHOTO BY YUMMIE DINGDING

Local government units (LGUs) have responded to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Bagong Pilipinas governance agenda by aligning local programs with national priority sectors, utilizing expanded financial support and adapting digital and administrative reforms.

The City of Parañaque exemplifies collaborative programs closely aligned with President Marcos Jr.’s core pillars of social protection, food security, economic resilience, and infrastructure modernization.

Food Security and Social Protection (Handog ng Pangulo): To mark President Marcos Jr.’s birthday in mid-September 2026, the Parañaque LGU partnered with the national government to execute the Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat para sa Lahat caravans.

a) Mayor Edwin Olivarez and Rep. Eric Olivarez spearheaded the rollout of the fourth tranche of the free rice subsidy program to the barangays, augmenting the President’s nationwide campaign to ensure that food is accessible to vulnerable families.

b) The local administration expanded its social safety nets by facilitating the distribution of PhilHealth Yakap fourth-quarter social pensions for senior citizens and the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), and handing out National Housing Authority (NHA) certificates of lot awards.

Economic Growth and Business Friendliness

Complementing the Marcos administration’s drive to foster a conducive climate for investments and local livelihood, on 14 October 2026, the City of Parañaque was recognized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) as one of the country’s most business-friendly LGUs (City Level IA). Mayor Olivarez and Representative Olivarez attributed this success to their continuous push for Government Technology (GovTech), making digital systems normal for local businesses and securing the city’s place as the sixth-richest in the country.

Alignment with National Priority Projects

Infrastructure and local development: LGUs collaborated with national agencies to roll out community-level infrastructure, including farm-to-market roads, local health and BUCAS (Bagong Urgent Care and Ambulatory Services) centers, water systems, and rural electrification.

Utilization and Expanded Financial and Budgetary Support

Record Local Government Support Fund (LGSF) and tax allocations: LGUs welcomed historical highs in fiscal backing, such as the expanded LGSF (P58 billion) and a more than 15-percent increase in the National Tax Allocation (NTA).

Streamlining Fund Access: Local executives worked with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and national offices to address historical bottlenecks in the slow downloading of national funds, shifting toward faster project execution once requirements are met.

Embracing Digitalization and E-Governance

Modernizing Transactions: In response to the President’s call during fora like the Philippine Mayors Forum, LGUs have increasingly pursued the digitalization of local services, moving away from slow paper-based transactions to streamlined business permits, civil registries, and local payments.

Digital Payments: Local leaders began exploring and implementing digital payment channels for the distribution of local financial assistance and constituents’ social aid.

Institutional Collaboration and Policy Feedback

Active Partnership via Leagues: Through organizations like the League of Cities of the Philippines, the League of Municipalities of the Philippines, and the Vice Mayors League of the Philippines, LGUs engaged directly with Malacañang to discuss local governance bottlenecks, sustainable development goals, and child development centers.

Ground-Level Problem Solving: Local chief executives serve as primary data provider frontliners, relaying community-specific challenges (such as flood control transparency and local disaster resilience) directly to the national authorities.

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