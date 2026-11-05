Hackers on Thursday, 5 November, attempted around 47,000 times to breach the servers of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

NBI Director Melvin Matibag assured that the agency was “able to block everything.”

“I am sounding the alarm to government agencies and private entities to make sure that your data is protected,” he stated.

Matibag credited the bureau’s information technology (IT) team for successfully thwarting the series of breach attempts against the NBI’s system.

“We continue to stop the breach attempts. The IT team has been blocking those who want to enter and protect the data that we have,” he said.

At the same time, Matibag noted, “We are trying to look into and investigate already who the perpetrators are.”