NBI launch manhunt vs. foreign scam hub operator

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has launched a manhunt against an at large foreigner who operates a scam hub that got raided in Subic, Olongapa City.

“Ano s’ya hinahabol natin,” NBI Director Melvin Matibag told reporters on Friday, October 23, following the raid of the scam hub on Thursday night, October 22.

(We are running after him.)

The NBI chief disclosed “the operator is a Chinese-Vietnamese national who is using a Filipino name.”

“That’s why we have coordination with the Bureau of Immigration,” said the director.

Matibag said there were around 230 persons mostly Vietnamese detained by the NBI from the scam.

Among those held is a Filipina human resource manager, said the NBI chief.

“So she will either be a witness or an accused dito sa pangyayaring ito,” he said.

(So she will either be a witness or an accused to what happened there.)

Matibag said the NBI is trying to determine who among the 230 should be prosecuted and who are human trafficking victims.

The NBI chief disclosed “there’s also an indication that it is also a troll farm being used by the Vietnamese.”

“Mapapansin n’yo ‘yung ating mga social media posts marami doon mga comment ng mga Vietnamese names,” he noted.