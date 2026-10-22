NBI launches nationwide probe into fraudulently acquired citizenship documents

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has launched a nationwide investigation into fraudulently acquired birth certificates and other documents used to establish Philippine citizenship.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag announced Thursday, 22 October, that he had issued a memorandum directing the bureau’s regional directors to conduct the investigation.

“Ang layunin natin ay simple: protektahan ang pagiging Pilipino, protektahan ang mga institusyon at tiyaking walang kriminal o sinumang may masamang layunin ang makakagamit ng pekeng pagkakakilanlan upang makalusot sa ating mga batas at malagay sa panganib ang seguridad ng ating bansa,” he said in a video message.

(Our purpose is simple: to protect Filipino citizenship and our institutions, and to ensure that no criminal or anyone with malicious intent can use a fraudulent identity to evade the law and endanger national security.)

“Bilang direktor ng NBI, sisiguraduhin kong magiging masinsinan, patas, at nakabatay sa ebidensya ang imbestigasyong ito,” he assured.

(As NBI director, I will ensure that this investigation is thorough, fair and evidence-based.)

Matibag also assured the public that the NBI would observe due process and respect the rights of those being investigated.

“Pero nais kong maging malinaw: hindi ito kampanya laban sa mga dayuhan o laban sa anumang lahi o nasyonalidad,” he clarified.

(But I want to make it clear that this campaign is not directed against foreigners or any race or nationality.)

Matibag warned that fraudulently acquired documents could be used to purchase land, acquire stakes in businesses, participate in government transactions, conceal beneficial owners, or operate in or hold government positions involving interests in the country.

He said he had instructed NBI investigators to pursue not only those using the fraudulent documents but also the entire network behind them, including fixers, false affiants, notaries, facilitators, dummies, corrupt officials and other beneficiaries.

“Bibigyan natin ng prayoridad ang mga kasong may kaugnayan sa POGO o scam hubs, organized at transnational crime, illegal drugs, money laundering, graft and corruption, OSAEC, CSAEM, at iba pang banta sa national security,” Matibag said.

(We will prioritize cases involving Philippine offshore gaming operators or scam hubs, organized and transnational crime, illegal drugs, money laundering, graft and corruption, online sexual abuse and exploitation of children, child sexual abuse and exploitation materials, and other threats to national security.)

In his 20 October memorandum, Matibag gave NBI regional directors 90 days to submit an initial inventory of validated subjects, suspected networks, facilitators, investigative status and identified assets.