CEB beats industry average in women executives

Cebu Pacific is narrowing aviation’s gender gap, with women holding 41 percent of its executive positions, above the global industry average of 31 percent, as it pushes for greater female representation in traditionally male-dominated roles.

The budget carrier said Thursday that women held 41 percent of its executive positions in 2025, exceeding the industry average of 31 percent cited in the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA) 25by2025 report.

Its efforts earned the airline second runner-up in the Gender-Inclusive Workplace category at the 2026 Philippines Women’s Empowerment Principles Awards organized by UN Women Philippines, making it the only Philippine carrier among this year’s honorees.

“In aviation, some careers have traditionally been seen as men’s roles. At Cebu Pacific, we want to change that narrative. We want more women not only in leadership, but also in our cockpits, hangars, and other areas where they have historically been underrepresented,” Cebu Pacific Chief Human Resources Officer Felix Lopez said.

“Having women hold 41% of our executive positions is encouraging, but our ambition goes further. It’s about ensuring that capability, performance, and character — not gender — determine how far someone can go. This recognition tells us we’re making progress, but more importantly, it reminds us that there is still much more we can do,” he added.

To sustain these gains, Cebu Pacific is expanding career development opportunities through its employee-led empowHER organization and its partnership with the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment, which helps assess and strengthen workplace equality policies.