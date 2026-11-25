Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is strengthening its power infrastructure and industry partnerships to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), emphasizing that reliable electricity supply and accessible charging facilities are essential to the region's transition to cleaner mobility.

Meralco powers more than 2,000 public and private EV charging points across its franchise area and is working toward electrifying 25 percent of its own vehicle fleet by 2030.

At the ASEAN EV Conference 2026, One Meralco EV Program Lead and MOVEM Electric Inc. President and CEO Ralph M. Menchavez said the transition requires coordinated efforts among utilities, automakers, charging providers, technology companies and government agencies.

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“Because this transition is bigger than any one utility, automaker, charging provider, technology company, or government agency,” Menchavez said, calling for stronger partnerships to advance electric mobility.

Meralco's electric mobility arm, Movem, also provides EV deployment and fleet management services, end-to-end charging solutions and digital platforms to help customers manage their charging operations.

On the conference's second day, Meralco led an industry dialogue on grid integration, infrastructure and technology readiness, bringing together representatives from government, utilities, charging networks and the technology sector.

The discussions covered the country's EV industry developments, policy priorities, distribution grid requirements, challenges in expanding charging networks and the integration of charging facilities with energy management systems.

Menchavez urged stakeholders to make charging more accessible and infrastructure more interconnected, while strengthening regional cooperation.

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“Together, we can build an electric mobility ecosystem that moves not only the Philippines, but ASEAN forward,” he said.