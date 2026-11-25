Century Tuna has captured around 80% of the Philippine tuna market as its parent company, Century Pacific Food Inc., marks four decades of building the canned tuna category through product innovation and health-focused marketing.

The company entered the emerging canned tuna segment in 1986 and developed the market by promoting tuna as an accessible source of protein and nutrition for Filipino consumers.

Carlo Endaya, Century Pacific vice president, general manager and group business head, said the company has consistently invested in wellness as a driver of growth.

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"Health and wellness has been an enduring and relevant macro trend for generations. We made a bet on this with Century Tuna, investing in health and wellness as a primary growth lever. We've since expanded our tuna portfolio, spanning the price ladder across variants and subsegments. To date, our tuna brands hold around 80% market share with Century Tuna as the flag bearer," Endaya said.

Despite its market position, the company sees opportunities to increase consumption among Filipino households.

"Only 3 out of 90 meal occasions in a month are eaten with tuna. And so, while we are market leaders, we still see a long runway for growth ahead - to make more meals healthier with Century Tuna," Endaya said.

Century Pacific has since diversified into marine, meat, milk, coconut and emerging food categories, including pet food, refrigerated products and plant-based offerings. Its brands are present in nine out of 10 Filipino households and account for about half of the country's shelf-stable goods market.

Century Tuna also marked the 20th anniversary of its biennial Superbods competition in 2026, promoting fitness and accessible wellness among ordinary Filipinos.

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In 2025, the brand tapped South Korean actor Park Seo-joon as its first global ambassador through its Protein-Fit campaign, which generated double-digit volume and revenue growth for the company's branded tuna segment.

At the 2026 Synergy-YouGov Awards, Century Tuna received recognition for Best Perceived Value in the Packaged Foods Sector and Best Brand.