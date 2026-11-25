China's national flag is displayed as performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Asian Games at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on 23 September 2023. (Photo by ADEK BERRY / AFP)

A planned P5.2-billion industrial park in Batangas is expected to generate P4.7 billion in annual manufacturing output and create 3,000 jobs for local workers.

Chinese bearings giant C&U Group intends to develop the Alitagtag facility into its largest manufacturing base outside China, bringing advanced production processes to the country.

The expansion was discussed during a 20 November meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and C&U chairman Zhang Tongsheng on the sidelines of the 2026 APEC meetings in Shenzhen, China.

First announced in May, the $87-million investment covers the development of 20 hectares, including two production plants and supporting infrastructure, over three to five years.

C&U has already spent $16 million on land consolidation and initial site development.

“We are actively shifting the Philippines from simple assembly to full-scale, high-value manufacturing.

By bringing advanced processes like forging, heat treatment, and R&D into Batangas, C&U is not only creating 3,000 high-skilled jobs—it is transferring critical engineering capabilities to Filipino talent and opening doors for Filipino businesses to plug directly into global supply chains,” Trade Secretary Cristina Roque said.

The facility will manufacture precision bearings used in vehicles, industrial machinery, and renewable energy equipment. It will also house a research and development center for 100 Filipino specialists.

Also read MREIT secures 90% of 2026 lease renewals

Finance Secretary Frederick Go, on the other hand, attributed the expansion to reforms in the country’s investment competitiveness.

“Since the start of the Marcos, Jr. administration, the investment team has been working to advance reforms that make it easier to do business and strengthen our competitiveness as an investment destination. C&U’s planned investment is a strong vote of confidence in these efforts and in the opportunities the Philippines offers to global manufacturers,” Go said.

The project builds on C&U’s $136 million in cumulative investments in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, bringing its existing and planned investments in the province to $223 million.

Its ongoing Sto. Tomas expansion is designed to produce up to 40 million bearings annually and employ 1,200 Filipinos by the end of 2027.

“The DTI is committed to making these investments happen on the ground.